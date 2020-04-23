Scientists find out if you can get coronavirus COVID-19 by having sex

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Scientists may have just figured out if you can get coronavirus by having sex with someone

Jak Connor | Apr 23, 2020 at 12:31 am CDT (3 mins, 38 secs time to read)

If you have been wondering if you can get coronavirus through sexual intercourse, don't worry, scientists have already done some research and have released it to the public.

Scientists and researchers from the University of Utah Health who participated in an international study of Chinese men that recently had COVID-19. The researchers found that there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is in semen, or in the testes of men. Unfortunately, the study wasn't comprehensive enough to fully rule out that COVID-19 can be transmitted through sex, but no evidence suggested that it was possible.

James M. Hotaling, the co-author of the study, said, "The fact that in this small, preliminary study that it appears the virus that causes COVID-19 doesn't show up in the testes or semen could be an important finding. If a disease like COVID-19 were sexually transmittable, that would have major implications for disease prevention and could have serious consequences for a man's long-term reproductive health."

The study was published in Fertility & Sterility, which is a peer-reviewed journal published by the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. The study took 34 Chinese men who tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. The lab tests found that there were no traces of COVID-19 in semen samples, which means the virus cannot be sexually transmitted. This is quite vital information because if COVID-19 was transmissible through sexual intercourse, there could be far more cases of COVID-19 than healthcare workers are currently anticipating.

Jingtao Guo, a postdoctoral scientist at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah and co-author of the study, said, "If the virus is in the testes but not the sperm it can't be sexually transmitted".

NEWS SOURCE:eurekalert.org
