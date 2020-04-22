Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,574 Reviews & Articles | 60,281 News Posts

Coronavirus spikes digital game earnings to historic $10 billion

The COVID Effect pushes monthly digital game revenues to all-time heights

Derek Strickland | Apr 22, 2020 at 03:31 pm CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

The global games market earns a record-breaking $10 million from digital sales in March thanks to coronavirus quarantines.

Coronavirus spikes digital game earnings to historic $10 billion 35 | TweakTown.com

The COVID-19 lockdowns have tremendously boosting the games industry, especially digital. The lockdowns have created a vacuum that consumers are filling with activities and games. The demand is soaring, but supply is scarce: now that most of the stores have shut down, consumers are choosing to buy games directly from digital storefronts. The result is a massive spike in monthly earnings for March 2020.

According to SuperData's latest report, the global gaming market generated a new all-time high of $10 billion from digital in March 2020. This was driven by the success of heavy-hitters like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which handily dominated the console charts, Doom Eternal, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Overall revenues are up 11% year-over-year from the $9 billion earned in March 2020.

Mobile absolutely dominated monthly earnings (as it almost always does) with $5.7 billion, accounting for 57% of total revenues for March 2020. Consoles were in second place with $1.5 billion, up a strong 64% over February, and PC ranks in at third place with $363 million earned in March 2020, up a mighty 56% from February.

The trend is pretty clear. The longer consumers are forced to stay inside, the more digital games they'll buy. This is a boon for storefront owners like Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Valve, and we're eager to see how April's figures compare to March's. We expect the earnings to spike even higher.

Buy at Amazon

DOOM Eternal: Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 (DO5CAMP4PENA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2020 at 2:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:superdataresearch.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.