Coronavirus spikes digital game earnings to historic $10 billion
The COVID Effect pushes monthly digital game revenues to all-time heights
The global games market earns a record-breaking $10 million from digital sales in March thanks to coronavirus quarantines.
The COVID-19 lockdowns have tremendously boosting the games industry, especially digital. The lockdowns have created a vacuum that consumers are filling with activities and games. The demand is soaring, but supply is scarce: now that most of the stores have shut down, consumers are choosing to buy games directly from digital storefronts. The result is a massive spike in monthly earnings for March 2020.
According to SuperData's latest report, the global gaming market generated a new all-time high of $10 billion from digital in March 2020. This was driven by the success of heavy-hitters like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which handily dominated the console charts, Doom Eternal, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Overall revenues are up 11% year-over-year from the $9 billion earned in March 2020.
Mobile absolutely dominated monthly earnings (as it almost always does) with $5.7 billion, accounting for 57% of total revenues for March 2020. Consoles were in second place with $1.5 billion, up a strong 64% over February, and PC ranks in at third place with $363 million earned in March 2020, up a mighty 56% from February.
The trend is pretty clear. The longer consumers are forced to stay inside, the more digital games they'll buy. This is a boon for storefront owners like Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Valve, and we're eager to see how April's figures compare to March's. We expect the earnings to spike even higher.
Similar News
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: August 2020 reveal, launch at Computex 2020
- NVIDIA delays GTC announcement of Ampere GPU over COVID-19 coronavirus
- R.E.M.'s 'It's The End Of The World As We Know It' is back on charts
- Tech industry leaders issue joint statement over COVID-19 coronavirus
- Coronavirus is on your phone, here's how you can clean it properly