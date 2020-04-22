Here's how to not poison yourself while trying to kill off coronavirus

People are accidentally poisoning themselves while they are trying to kill the coronavirus at home

With the pandemic in full effect now, many people are staying at home and practicing social distancing and sanitary recommendations. One of those recommendations is to keep objects and yourself clean.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a report that shows that throughout the first quarter of 2020, there has been a spike in accidental poisonings, and the CDC believes that the coronavirus pandemic is what is to blame. The report says that year-over-year, the number of poisonings is up 20%, and some of the cases found in the report indicate that people are trying to kill off the coronavirus and accidentally poison themselves in the process.

One of the cases mentioned in the report states the following; "An adult woman heard on the news to clean all recently purchased groceries before consuming them. She filled a sink with a mixture of 10% bleach solution, vinegar, and hot water, and soaked her produce. While cleaning her other groceries, she noted a noxious smell described as "chlorine" in her kitchen."

"She developed difficulty breathing, coughing, and wheezing, and called 911. She was transported to the emergency department (ED) via ambulance and was noted to have mild hypoxemia and end-expiratory wheezing. She improved with oxygen and bronchodilators. Her chest radiograph was unremarkable, and she was discharged after a few hours of observation."

Another case mentioned in the report is of a preschool-aged girl, here's what happened: "A preschool-aged child was found unresponsive at home and transported to the ED via ambulance. A 64-ounce bottle of ethanol-based hand sanitizer was found open on the kitchen table. According to her family, she became dizzy after ingesting an unknown amount, fell and hit her head."

"She vomited while being transported to the ED, where she was poorly responsive. Her blood alcohol level was elevated at 273 mg/dL (most state laws define a limit of 80 mg/dL for driving under the influence); neuroimaging did not indicate traumatic injuries. She was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit overnight, had improved mental status, and was discharged home after 48 hours."

The CDC notes that the massive increase in poisoning is due to the number of people who aren't practicing proper cleaning methods with chemicals. This would include not wearing the right protective clothing when cleaning, a lack of ventilation, and mixing products together that aren't meant to be mixed. It is advised that everyone follows the correct cleaning methods advertised on the cleaning products to ensure you are completely safe from harming yourself.

Side note, don't do anything in the previously mentioned stories.

