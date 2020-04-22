That anti-malaria drug used to treat coronavirus isn't a magic cure

Closer to the start of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak hitting the United States, President Donald Trump promoted the use of an old anti-malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. Now, the contrary has been found.

One of the biggest mistakes a politician can make is promoting a drug to the public that doesn't have conclusive scientific evidence behind it. Unfortunately, President Trump did this with hydroxychloroquine, even despite many health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci advising against it as it would cause people to jump to the conclusion that hydroxychloroquine is a cure. Fauci said this last week, "I think we've got to be careful that we don't make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug. We still need to do the kinds of studies that definitively prove whether any intervention, not just this one, any intervention is truly safe and effective."

A new report has come out from the Associated Press that takes a look at a study that scientists conducted on 368 COVID-19 patients and the effects of hydroxychloroquine. According to the study, "About 28% who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, versus 11% of those getting routine care alone. About 22% of those getting the drug plus azithromycin died too, but the difference between that group and usual care was not considered large enough to rule out other factors that could have affected survival. Hydroxychloroquine made no difference in the need for a breathing machine, either."

At the moment, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that hydroxychloroquine is a magic cure drug for COVID-19. There needs to be more testing done, and more evidence gathered before the stamp of 'miracle treatment' can be whacked on the drug. Luckily, more testing is about to get underway, as Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has said that they plan on conducting a study of the drug and it's impact on 440 coronavirus patients in the United States.

Until conclusive results are published, there is no magic cure for COVID-19.

