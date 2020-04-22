Here's a reason why men get more severe coronavirus cases than women

A new study has been published that explores the reasons why males need more time to recover than females after a COVID-19 infection.

A study that has yet to be peer-reviewed has been published in Medrxiv, and it examines the reason why men tend to have a longer COVID-19 recovery period than women and found that the reason might actually be genetic. Doctors from New York and India examined 68 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, 48 of those patients were male, and 20 were female. What the doctors found was that females recovered from the virus much faster than males. On average males took two days longer than females.

At the moment, there isn't any concrete evidence why this is happening, but the study does theorize that female recovery time is shorter because of the reduced amount of ACE2 receptors in their bodies. SARS-CoV-2 latches itself onto the ACE2 receptors, and most of these receptors are found in the lungs, hence the extreme lung infections seen in numerous COVID-19 cases. ACE2 receptors aren't just found in the lungs; they are in other parts of the body, such as the heart muscle, kidneys, GI tract, and testicles.

The study points out that the testicles have some of the highest traces of ACE2, which could be enough for doctors and researchers to see a difference in overall recovery times, thus case severity. As with most new research, more evidence needs to be collected before conclusive science is made, but if you are interested in reading the study to find out more, check out this link here.

