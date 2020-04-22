Coronavirus is damaging this body part, and doctors don't know why

Doctors have found that coronavirus seems to be damaging another body part, and they don't know why

As we endure the coronavirus outbreak, doctors and medical professionals around the world continue to discover more and more about the virus and how it affects us, humans.

Sometimes those discoveries are confusing, and today doctors have reported one symptom that is a head-scratcher (for now). NBC News reports that doctors are finding that some coronavirus patients have damaged kidneys, and at the moment, they aren't quite sure why, but there are some theories. One of the theories is that coronavirus is binding to specific receptors on certain cells in the kidney.

Another theory is that the kidney damage is actually a result of a lack of oxygen, which can be traced back to the lungs where the virus is known to attack. This theory suggests that the kidney damage is merely a bio-product of the lungs not being able to circulate enough oxygen around the body. The last theory that is currently being thrown around is that the coronavirus causes blood clots to form, and since the kidneys are basically the body's blood filtering system, these clots can be detrimental to the filtering process, and therefore, the kidney's themselves.

At the moment, there is no conclusive evidence of what is causing this kidney damage to be apparent in coronavirus patients.

