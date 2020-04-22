Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's the first FDA approved coronavirus home testing kit you can get

The FDA has approved the first home testing kit for coronavirus, here's when you can get yours

Jak Connor | Apr 22, 2020 at 07:40 am CDT (2 mins, 39 secs time to read)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally approved the first home testing kit people can get to test for coronavirus.

The FDA recently announced the news via its website, and the announcement reads that approval has been made for LabCorp's COVID-19 RT-PCR Test. The testing kit contains nasal swabs and saline, and once potential patients have successfully gathered a sample, they will mail it back to LabCorp in the provided insulated package for testing. The idea behind this home testing kit is that people can perform tests in the comfort and convenience of their own home. Home testing kits will also play a pivotal role in getting the country back to where it was before COVID-19 existed.

LabCorp stresses that patients should only use the provided Q-tip-style cotton swab, and not any other cotton swabs when gathering a sample as some of the store-bought cotton swabs may not be sterile. According to FDA Commissioner, Stephen M. Hahn, "We worked with LabCorp to ensure the data demonstrated from at-home patient sample collection is as safe and accurate as sample collection at a doctor's office, hospital or other testing site. With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option for patient sample collection from the comfort and safety of their home."

The FDA announcement says that LabCorp intends on making the home testing kit available to consumers in "most states, with a doctor's order, in the coming weeks".

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

