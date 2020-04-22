WHO warns 'the worst' of the coronavirus outbreak is still yet to come

The World Health Organization has warned that 'the worst' of the coronavirus is still yet to come

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General has said that we are yet to experience the worst of the coronavirus, and that the worst is still yet to arrive.

The Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently spoke from the organization's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. During his speech he said that "Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is yet ahead of us. Let's prevent this tragedy. It's a virus that many people still don't understand." Unfortunately, Tedros didn't exactly explain what "the worst" actually is, or when it will arrive, but the statement seems timely due to many countries beginning to ease restrictions.

The WHO also warns that we could see a massive influx in coronavirus cases in countries such as Africa in the coming weeks and months. These case spikes in Africa could lead to more deaths than countries such as the United States, Spain, Italy and France, due to their healthcare systems being less developed. Tedros also points out that politics could play a role in furthering this outbreak, here's what he said, "the political problem that may fuel further this pandemic is like playing with fire."

