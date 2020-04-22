This coronavirus treatment is changing the color of patients' skin

There are many drugs out there that are being trialed to fight off coronavirus, but none of them yet have been reported to have changed patients' skin color - until now.

According to Science Times, two Chinese doctors that were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Dr. Hu Weifeng, and Dr. Yi Fan, were given an unspecified drug to begin their treatment. While the drug that they were administrated is unspecified, the side effects of it are more than apparent, as you can see in the above image. Both, Dr. Hu Weifeng and Dr. Yi Fan's skin color changed to black; this is reportedly due to a hormonal imbalance and liver complications.

At the moment, it's unclear if their skin color will go back to its normal color after the liver heals and hormonal imbalances are corrected. It should be noted that something very well could have been lost in translation here, so before anyone jumps to any conclusions, we should wait until more medical evidence is released. Skin issues have previously been reported with coronavirus cases, but this is the most severe one yet, read more on that here.

