Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,573 Reviews & Articles | 60,264 News Posts

This coronavirus treatment is changing the color of patients' skin

Chinese doctors were given a coronavirus treatment, and now their skin color has completely changed

Jak Connor | Apr 22, 2020 at 06:08 am CDT (2 mins, 27 secs time to read)

There are many drugs out there that are being trialed to fight off coronavirus, but none of them yet have been reported to have changed patients' skin color - until now.

This coronavirus treatment is changing the color of patients' skin 03 | TweakTown.com

According to Science Times, two Chinese doctors that were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Dr. Hu Weifeng, and Dr. Yi Fan, were given an unspecified drug to begin their treatment. While the drug that they were administrated is unspecified, the side effects of it are more than apparent, as you can see in the above image. Both, Dr. Hu Weifeng and Dr. Yi Fan's skin color changed to black; this is reportedly due to a hormonal imbalance and liver complications.

At the moment, it's unclear if their skin color will go back to its normal color after the liver heals and hormonal imbalances are corrected. It should be noted that something very well could have been lost in translation here, so before anyone jumps to any conclusions, we should wait until more medical evidence is released. Skin issues have previously been reported with coronavirus cases, but this is the most severe one yet, read more on that here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

Sneezing: Here's a video showing you how far you spread the coronavirus if you sneeze.

Second Wave: The CDC director said there's going to be a second wave, here's when.

Treatment: Doctors have found a treatment that everyone can do, check that out here.

Symptom: A new coronavirus symptoms has been discovered, find out what it is here.

Recovery: Scientists say the virus can lay dormant in some patients bodies, and resurface later, more on that here.

Buy at Amazon

Dr Anthony Fauci Says Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.81
$9.81--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2020 at 5:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, nypost.com, metro.co.uk, sciencetimes.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.