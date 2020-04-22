Amazon has restocked its best-selling coronavirus masks, only $0.78ea

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Amazon has just restocked on it's best-selling face masks, get yours now for just $0.78 each

Jak Connor | Apr 22, 2020

There is still a massive shortage in medical-grade facemasks, which means that healthcare professionals and those who are on the front line of attack against the virus aren't getting the protection they need.

Why is this relevant? Because people are buying up these medical-grade masks when they don't need to. People who are simply quarantining themselves, and only leaving the house for essential items don't need masks such as an N95; an ordinary mask works just fine. If you really want to have an N95 mask for whatever reason, you can actually make your own, and here's how.

If you don't want to build your own mask and would like to just buy a bunch of masks from a retailer, Amazon has just restocked on its best selling mask. Amazon has recently restocked the standard three-layer facemask, they aren't intended for medical use, and haven't been proven to reduce the transmission of the disease, but any covering is better than none. It's also important to note that using these masks in conjunction with social distancing guidelines will garner a much more effective reduction in spreading/catching the virus.

Buy at Amazon

Face Mask, Pack of 50

Buy at Amazon
$38.99
$38.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2020 at 5:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

