Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,572 Reviews & Articles | 60,238 News Posts

Seagate unveils Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox Game Drive storage

Cyberpunk 2077 custom-themed Seagate Xbox Game Drive revealed, offered in up to 5TB of cyberpunk-styled storage

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 20, 2020 at 11:43 pm CDT (1 min, 7 secs time to read)

CD Projekt RED has been having a joyous week, with the tease of the custom Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers by BossLogic -- and then the tease and official reveal of the custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X console that glows in the dark.

Seagate unveils Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox Game Drive storage 02 | TweakTown.com

But now, Seagate has joined the Cyberpunk 2077 hardware hype train with the just-revealed Cyberpunk 2077 Game Drive. The new drive is designed as an external storage solution for the Xbox One, and is inside -- identical to Seagate's current Xbox Game Drives, but the new Cyberpunk 2077 infused one is offered in up to 5TB -- oh, and it looks awesome.

Seagate will be offering its new Cyberpunk 2077 Game Drive in two capacities: 2TB and 5TB for $99 and $150, respectively. They will be launching in June in limited qualities, so if you wanted one you're going to have to dive in very quickly.

  • Seagate Cyberpunk 2077 Game Drive - 2TB: $90
  • Seagate Cyberpunk 2077 Game Drive - 5TB: $150
Buy at Amazon

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$86.14
$86.14$86.14$86.14
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2020 at 10:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.