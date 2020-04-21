Coronavirus immunity after recovery might be shorter than you think

Most people are under the assumption that if they get a COVID-19 infection that it's not possible for them to get it again because they have successfully recovered from the disease. That isn't necessarily true.

According to Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert, who spoke to BBC, patients who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 do have some level of immunity, but it won't last forever. Gilbert also says that this infection-induced immunity won't last as long as the vaccine-induced immunity. Gilbert also explains that if somebody has been infected with COVID-19, it's likely that they could be infected again sometime in the future.

The professor says that it's hard to know how long infection-induced immunity lasts, as it depends on how the patients' immune system has recovered from the infection. It's common that COVID-19 survivors have a damaged immune system after infection, which could lead to the patient contracting the disease all over again. Gilbert hopes that infection-induced immunity lasts several years for patients who have survived COVID-19, as that would mean that they won't get the virus again until a vaccine is ready.

Reports are now coming out now how cured coronavirus patients are relapsing after recovery, some are even showing mild symptoms again. The report states that some 'cleared' patients could have a dormant COVID-19 infection that resurfaces, check out that story here.

