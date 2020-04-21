Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,572 Reviews & Articles | 60,242 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: GeForce Ti Showdown: GTX 980 Ti vs GTX 1080 Ti vs RTX 2080 Tiflame

Coronavirus immunity after recovery might be shorter than you think

A coronavirus vaccine researcher has said that it's possible for people to get COVID-19 twice

Jak Connor | Apr 21, 2020 at 02:32 am CDT (2 mins, 23 secs time to read)

Most people are under the assumption that if they get a COVID-19 infection that it's not possible for them to get it again because they have successfully recovered from the disease. That isn't necessarily true.

Coronavirus immunity after recovery might be shorter than you think 03 | TweakTown.com

According to Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert, who spoke to BBC, patients who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 do have some level of immunity, but it won't last forever. Gilbert also says that this infection-induced immunity won't last as long as the vaccine-induced immunity. Gilbert also explains that if somebody has been infected with COVID-19, it's likely that they could be infected again sometime in the future.

The professor says that it's hard to know how long infection-induced immunity lasts, as it depends on how the patients' immune system has recovered from the infection. It's common that COVID-19 survivors have a damaged immune system after infection, which could lead to the patient contracting the disease all over again. Gilbert hopes that infection-induced immunity lasts several years for patients who have survived COVID-19, as that would mean that they won't get the virus again until a vaccine is ready.

Reports are now coming out now how cured coronavirus patients are relapsing after recovery, some are even showing mild symptoms again. The report states that some 'cleared' patients could have a dormant COVID-19 infection that resurfaces, check out that story here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

Sneezing: Here's a video showing you how far you spread the coronavirus if you sneeze.

Second Wave: The CDC director said there's going to be a second wave, here's when.

Treatment: Doctors have found a treatment that everyone can do, check that out here.

Symptom: A new coronavirus symptoms has been discovered, find out what it is here.

Buy at Amazon

If You Can Read This You are Too Close Coronavirus COVID-19

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2020 at 7:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, bbc.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.