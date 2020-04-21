This coronavirus symptom means you need immediate medical attention

The CDC has updated its list of coronavirus symptoms and has added one symptom that means you need immediate medical attention.

It's been quite a struggle for health officials to determine which symptoms are specific to coronavirus, as symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, and muscle pain are found in common flu cases. Health officials have been able to pinpoint some symptoms that indicate a coronavirus infection; one of those symptoms is a loss of smell and taste. Now, the CDC has updated its website with a new list of symptoms, and it recommends anyone to seek immediate medical attention if they appear.

One of those new symptoms is "bluish lips or face." Another symptom that seems to be closely associated with a COVID-19 infection is skin lesions. The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges said in a statement, "They are purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) which usually appear on the toes and normally heal without leaving a mark." The CDC also lists other emergency warning signs of a COVID-19 infection to be trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, and new confusion or inability to arouse.

