Here's how to make your own N95-type coronavirus COVID-19 face mask

Jak Connor | Apr 21, 2020 at 03:32 am CDT (5 mins, 13 secs time to read)

You have probably already seen some guides on how you can design and create your own face mask. A new guide has been created, and it's the best one yet.

It's obvious that any mask is better than nothing, so if you can't afford to pick up the materials for the best DIY mask, then the less effective ones can suffice. Just last week, Raphaela Laurean took to her YouTube Channel to teach everyone how they can make their own N95 type mask, and now she has posted an updated video of a much more effective mask that can be created without any sewing.

It should be noted that these DIY masks aren't as effective as the medical grade ones, but this latest guide is the closest people can get for making their own face mask out of purchasable and household items. People should consider creating their own mask and not purchasing medical grade ones as healthcare professionals are still in desperate need of as much PPE gear as they can get. Here's the materials needed:

Materials purchasable from Amazon:

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

Sneezing: Here's a video showing you how far you spread the coronavirus if you sneeze.

Second Wave: The CDC director said there's going to be a second wave, here's when.

Treatment: Doctors have found a treatment that everyone can do, check that out here.

Symptom: A new coronavirus symptoms has been discovered, find out what it is here.

Recovery: Scientists say the virus can lay dormant in some patients bodies, and resurface later, more on that here.

Jak Connor

