Here's the symptoms you could get months after a coronavirus recovery

Could herd immunity be the answer to the coronavirus outbreak? And is it possible we can achieve it before a vaccine is introduced? Perhaps, but there is significant evidence now piling up that coronavirus can return, even after patients have recovered.

Many reports are now coming out that patients who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 and have been 'cleared' of the disease are experiencing a second wave of it. One report coming out from South Korea has shown that nearly 100 COVID-19 patients that were deemed "recovered" retested positive, indicating that the virus is laying dormant in people's bodies and reactivating at a later date.

Another example is Redditors that have taken to the public forum to express that some symptoms are reappearing some days, weeks, and even months later. It's unclear how many of these people are out there, and judging from the South Korea report; it's also unclear if relapsed patients are infectious or not. Looking through some of the posts reported by people who claim they have had coronavirus, we can pull some common symptoms out; they are listed below.

Possible coronavirus COVID-19 recovery symptoms weeks/months later:

Diarrhoea

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Chest tightness/pain

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Most of the Reddit responses say that the recovery symptoms of this virus comes in waves, and that one day they will experience no symptoms at all, and another day they will feel like they have taken a few steps back in overall progress. It should also be noted that not all coronavirus patients experience any symptoms at all, and in fact, most people don't. If you are interested in more coronavirus information, check out the links below.

