Coronavirus Life Hack: Taiwan FDA shows you how to reuse face masks

Jak Connor | Apr 20, 2020

As you can imagine, facemasks aren't the easiest items to come by while the coronavirus pandemic is happening. But what if you could reuse your old facemasks?

With millions of people in need of masks, people should be trying to reduce the amount they are buying, so more gets around, and one of the ways to reduce the amount of masks you consume is reusing your old masks. During a press conference held by Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Director-General, Wu Shou-Mei, and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung showed everyone how they could sterilize and reuse their old disposable masks.

The best thing about this method is that almost everyone can already do it, because the one item you need is a rice cooker. Those who wish to sterilize their disposable facemask can simply place their facemask inside the rice cooker without water for three minutes. Once it has cooked, wait a further 5 minutes for it to cool down and then remove the facemask - it will now be sterilized and ready for reuse. The Taiwanese FDA does note that this process can only be done four or five times for a single mask, and that if a mask was used by someone who has a chronic illness, the mask should still be disposed of to reduce all risk.

It should also be noted that the Taiwanese FDA found that sterilization through a rice cooker removes 99.9% of the germs on the facemask.

