Here's how to get free transport if you're a COVID-19 essential worker

If you're a health care worker or law enforcement officer in bunch of cities throughout the US and the world, e-scooter company Lime is reactivating a bunch of its scooters and offering them for free. Lime is the largest e-scooter-sharing company in the world, with 120,000+ scooters in 30 countries.

The new Lime Aid initiative is aimed at essential workers like police officers and health care workers with some easy-to-use transportation all with social distancing given the coronavirus pandemic. Lime is offering 30-minute rides for free, which would be enough to get around the city and even to-and-from work given you're an essential worker.

Lime is offering the 30-minute rides for free in the following cities at first: Austin, Baltimore, Columbus, Dallas, Nashville, Norfolk, Va., Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, and Washington D.C. in the US; Berlin and Cologne in Germany; Paris, France; Rimini, Italy; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Lime said in a statement: "Micromobility plays a critical role in moving people seamlessly through cities, and as an individual form of transportation, scooters can help fill an integral transportation gap at this important time".