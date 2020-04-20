Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This website shows how fast coronavirus is spreading in your state

Jak Connor | Apr 20, 2020 at 12:32 am CDT (1 min, 21 secs time to read)

Instagram co-founders have released a new website that shows you how fast the coronavirus is spreading across each state.

This website shows how fast coronavirus is spreading in your state 01 | TweakTown.com

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have just unveiled a new coronavirus tracking website called RT.live. This website collates data from the COVID Tracking Project and providers users with updated data on the coronavirus. While that sounds like every other coronavirus tracking website out there, this website actually uses the data to track the rate of the virus is spreading.

Here's what the site says, "The metric being tracked here (Rt) represents the effective reproduction rate of the virus calculated for each locale. It lets us estimate how many secondary infections are likely to occur from a single infection in a specific area. Values over 1.0 mean we should expect more cases in that area, values under 1.0 mean we should expect fewer."

If you take a look at the website and navigate to New York, you can see that the state has an RT value of 1, indicating that the state has already experienced its peak and is now on the slow decline. This information coincides with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's recent statement this weekend, "If you look at the past three days, you could argue we are past the plateau and starting to descend."

If you are interested in checking out your own state, visit the website here.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, rt.live
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

