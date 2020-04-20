This website shows how fast coronavirus is spreading in your state

Check out how fast the coronavirus is spreading in your state with this website released by Instagram's founders

Instagram co-founders have released a new website that shows you how fast the coronavirus is spreading across each state.

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have just unveiled a new coronavirus tracking website called RT.live. This website collates data from the COVID Tracking Project and providers users with updated data on the coronavirus. While that sounds like every other coronavirus tracking website out there, this website actually uses the data to track the rate of the virus is spreading.

Here's what the site says, "The metric being tracked here (Rt) represents the effective reproduction rate of the virus calculated for each locale. It lets us estimate how many secondary infections are likely to occur from a single infection in a specific area. Values over 1.0 mean we should expect more cases in that area, values under 1.0 mean we should expect fewer."

If you take a look at the website and navigate to New York, you can see that the state has an RT value of 1, indicating that the state has already experienced its peak and is now on the slow decline. This information coincides with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's recent statement this weekend, "If you look at the past three days, you could argue we are past the plateau and starting to descend."

If you are interested in checking out your own state, visit the website here.