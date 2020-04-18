China adds 1,300 coronavirus deaths in a day, total Wuhan deaths +50%

If you have been following the news surrounding the coronavirus since the beginning, you would have most likely been convinced of the numbers coming out of China, as most people were.

Then the virus hit western/European countries, and the disparity between China's infection rate + population, and infection rates we seeing in the United States/Europe just don't add up. How can a country with billions of people go from contracting almost 10,000 new coronavirus cases a day, to having virtually none? Something doesn't seem right, and China is also known for under-reporting its total case infections, and now it's suspected of under-reporting its total deaths.

Officials in Wuhan recently revised its COVID-19 stats after criticism from the US and Europe in regards to China's overall transparency about the virus. After the revision, Chinese government officials added almost 1,300 more deaths to the total amount of deaths in Wuhan, and confirmed an additional 325 new cases of COVID-19. 1,290 people being added to the total death toll increases Wuhan's (official on paper) death toll from 2,579, a 50% increase overnight.

The official reason for the deaths not already being counted is becase some people died in their homes during the early of the pandemic and that hospitals were concentrating on treating current patients rather than counting deaths.

