Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,567 Reviews & Articles | 60,189 News Posts

Drones will scan you from the skies checking you for coronavirus fever

The US will roll out temperature checking drones that will monitor people from the skies

Jak Connor | Apr 17, 2020 at 03:11 am CDT (2 mins, 15 secs time to read)

The United States will be rolling out drones that have the ability of checking people's temperature, and sending out audio messages.

Drones will scan you from the skies checking you for coronavirus fever 01 | TweakTown.com

The idea behind these drones is that they will be able to correctly monitor people's health conditions while they are out in public. The drones have the ability to identify people who have higher temperatures, detect sneezing, detect heart rate, respiratory rate, and detect social distancing. According to Chell, CEO of Draganfly, "What these cameras can do is actually detect fever, which is very different than detecting just temperature. They can detect sneezing. They can detect your heart rate, your respiratory rate, and they can also detect social distancing."

So continued, "So imagine, if you will, a situation where there's a crowd, and you want to determine what's the infection rate of the crowd and if they are practicing social distancing. You'll be seeing this very soon. Where it's most critically needed is where we're going. As it stands today, it's not designed to identify people with the system. It's designed to basically provide health monitoring data and be able to give us better data but make more clear decisions. "

Many privacy activists are concerned with constant surveillance, Daniel Schwarz of the New York Civil Liberties Union said, "constant aerial surveillance" might "fundamentally change". Schwarz summed up that even though technology can play a vital role in supporting health efforts, it should always serve a clear public health purpose and not have another alternative motive.

Schwarz full quote: "There can be a place for advanced technology to support health efforts during a crisis like this one, but it should always serve a clear public health purpose. Indefinite and unwarranted mass crowd policing does not fit that purpose. Surveillance tools used during the pandemic should be scientifically justified, communicated transparently to the public, limited in their scope and duration, and should always require informed consent."

"Constant aerial surveillance combined with biased analytics would fundamentally change what it feels like to venture out in public in this country, violate our constitutional rights to freedom of association and privacy, and open the door to expanded broken windows policing of communities uniquely vulnerable to CoViD-19".

If you are interested in reading more on this subject follow this link here.

Buy at Amazon

SNAPTAIN S5C Wi-Fi FPV Drone with 720P HD Camera

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$79.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2020 at 1:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:themindunleashed.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.