AI shows how all coronavirus prevention might end up being for nothing

An MIT AI has been trained to predict the future of the coronavirus outbreak, here's what the future may hold

AI has predicted that if social distancing restrictions are lifted prematurely all the coronavirus prevention work we have done so far will be for nothing.

MIT researchers have trained an AI to gobble up publicly available data about the spread of the coronavirus, and provide insightful predictions about how social distancing has influenced the spread's outcome and when new infection cases will plateau. The AI was able to predict that the US and Italy will begin to see new case counts start to level off sometime next week. The AI was able to do this by using the statistical data gathered by researchers from January through to early March.

The researchers recently released a paper, which stated "Leveraging our neural network augmented model, we focus our analysis on four locales: Wuhan, Italy, South Korea and the United States of America, and compare the role played by the quarantine and isolation measures in each of these countries in controlling the effective reproduction number of the virus."

"Our results unequivocally indicate that the countries in which rapid government interventions and strict public health measures for quarantine and isolation were implemented were successful in halting the spread of infection and prevent it from exploding exponentially."

The AI indicates that around April 20th we should start to see "a halting of infections", but this will only be the case if social distancing measures and quarantine measures stay the same as what they are right now. "We further demonstrate that relaxing or reversing quarantine measures right now will lead to an exponential explosion in the infected case count, thus nullifying the role played by all measures implemented in the US since mid March 2020."

