CDC director says to expect a second wave of coronavirus, here's when

The CDC director has said when we can expect to experience the second of the coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been interviewed and revealed that people should start to expect a second wave of coronavirus in the not so distant future.

CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield has stated during an interview with ABC's Good Morning America that citizens should start to think of the coronavirus outbreak as a terrible case of the flu, and to expect a second wave it to come back seasonally. Dr. Robert Redfield says, "I think we have to assume this is like other respiratory viruses, and there will be a seasonality to it." Redfield states that it's still not definitive that contracting the virus means that everyone will develop immunity to COVID-19, the research is yet to be conclusive on that.

This is why Redfield is suggesting for everyone to expect a second wave of coronavirus sometime in the flu season next year. When asked about the second wave, Redfield says, "The CDC is science-based, data-driven, (so) until we see it, we don't know for certain. But it is critical that we plan that this virus is likely to follow a seasonality pattern similar to flu, and we're going to have another battle with it upfront and aggressively next winter."

Redfield is promoting that it's important to expect that the virus will return as a second wave so even it happens to do so we are more prepared for it, and can control the outbreak much more successfully than we have this time.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

The human body fight: A video has been released showing exactly how the coronavirus kills you, more on that can be found here.

Protection - The Surgeon General has released a video showing you how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, find out how here.

Coronavirus killing drugs: A drug has been found that can remove any trace of the coronavirus in just 48 hours, read more on that here.

Coronavirus symptoms - An important early warning sign for the coronavirus has been found, discover what it is here.

Prevention: A coronavirus expert has revealed why soap is better at preventing you from contracting the the disease than hand sanitizer, read why here.

Masks: A study has shown that masks aren't an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, here's why.

New symptom: A new coronavirus symptom has been found by doctors, check out what it is here.

Airborne: Scientists have managed to be able to pinpoint just how far the coronavirus can travel in the air, more on that can be read here.