All coronavirus patients can try this simple lifesaving home treatment

Doctors are saving lives in hospitals with a very simple technique that everyone can even try at home

Doctors have found a simple way to help coronavirus patients who are having trouble breathing, which is a common COVID-19 symptom.

Many coronavirus patients are experiencing shortness of breath, and one way that doctors have recently learned to ease that pain for patients is to simply flip them over from their back to their stomach. While you might think that is too simple, the effects can be quite considerable. One example is when Dr. Mangala Narasimhan received a call that a man in his 40's with a severe COVID-19 infection needed to be rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Long Island Jewish Hospital. Narasimhan recommend her colleague to turn the man onto his stomach, the technique worked, and he didn't need to be rushed to ICU.

Narasimhan, is the regional director for critical care at Northwell Health, which owns 23 hospitals in New York, and said, "We're saving lives with this, one hundred percent. It's such a simple thing to do, and we've seen remarkable improvement. We can see it for every single patient. Once you see it work, you want to do it more, and you see it work almost immediately".

So how is this working? Well, the technique isn't necessarily a new one, in fact, Doctors from the Queen's Hospital in the UK released a video you explaining how it works and how to incorporate a breathing routine as well, view that here. Laying down on your back traps a lot of the deep parts of the lungs, but rotating patients onto their stomachs is opening up parts of the lung that weren't open before.

It's believed by doctors who are practicing this technique that it can increase a patient's blood oxygen levels in a very short period of time. This technique could be used for all coronavirus patients, depending on a doctor's judgment, while also taking into account the condition of the patient and whether or not the technique could be detrimental to the patients' specific recovery progress.

