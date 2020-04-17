New coronavirus symptom discovered, and it's not what you'd expect

Doctors believe they have found another early warning sign of coronavirus COVID-19 infection, here's what it is

Since the coronavirus outbreak begun healthcare officials have been looking for solid ways to differentiate between patients who have a coronavirus infection, and other respiratory illnesses.

Since the coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses have similar symptoms, doctors are looking for specific symptoms that appear in just coronavirus cases, or are overwhelmingly apparent in coronavirus cases. One of those symptoms is the loss of taste and smell, read more on that here. The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges recently issued a statement about a new symptom that they have found, here's what they said:

"They are purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) which usually appear on the toes and normally heal without leaving a mark. The Council wants to convey a message of reassurance to parents and possible victims, given the benign nature of the lesions, and to remember that they should monitor the appearance of the other clinical symptoms characteristic of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, respiratory distress, etc."

At the moment researchers need more evidence to confirm these lesions are in fact a direct symptom of COVID-19 infection, but the council does say that they are apparent in "numerous" COVID-19 patients across Europe. The practicality behind this discovery is that doctors and healthcare officials can quickly identify potential COVID-19 patients before they begin to show signs of severe symptoms.

The statement also says that these lesions are likely to appear in patients who aren't showing any other symptoms, which could be good news as it could be a new way for doctors to spot positive cases when the patient is asymptomatic.

