Here's one thing you can do to protect yourself from the coronavirus

Doctors have recommended that everyone should do this to protect yourself from coronavirus COVID-19

Everyone is currently looking for ways to protect themselves from the now rampant coronavirus, and doctors are now recommending everyone to do one simple thing.

That one simple thing is exercise. Zhen Yan, PhD, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine reviewed medical research findings and found that even a single session of exercise produces more of an antioxidant called "extracellular superoxide dismutase" or EcSOD. This antioxidant is designed to hunt down harmful free radicals, which then results in our bodies become more protected from diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% to 42% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 will develop acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Regular exercise will prevent, or at least reduce the severity of ARDS. Yan said "We often say that exercise is medicine. EcSOD set a perfect example that we can learn from the biological process of exercise to advance medicine. While we strive to learn more about the mysteries about the superb benefits of regular exercise, we do not have to wait until we know everything."

EcSOD is naturally generated by our muscles and is pushed into circulation throughout our bodies, but the way to get the body to produce more is by doing cardiovascular exercise. Some of the best ways to get cardiovascular exercise is going for decently long walks everyday, and running. If you are interested in reading more about this topic, check out this link here.

