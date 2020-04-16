That common coronavirus symptom you have probably isn't COVID-19

Everyone is currently worrying if they have the coronavirus, and if you are aware of the viruses' symptoms, then you are most likely hyper-aware of the most common ones.

One of the most common indicators of a coronavirus infection is the loss of sense of smell and taste. Researchers from around the world were able to observe this and agree that it's more common for patients who are experiencing these symptoms to have COVID-19, rather than any other disease. This doesn't apply for all COVID-19 symptoms, as some symptoms are much more common in other diseases.

Cough, fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue are the most common COVID-19 symptoms. Researchers from UC San Diego Health found a symptom that you would most likely think to be a common coronavirus symptom, to actually be associated with the virus much less than you would think. That symptom is a sore throat. Originally, you would think with the coronavirus being a respiratory disease that a sore throat would be common.

Contrary to popular belief, the researchers conducted a study with 1,480 patients that all had flu-like symptoms. What they found was that patients who tested negative for COVID-19 for four to five times more likely to say they had a sore throat than patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the study, "Smell and taste impairment were independently and strongly associated with Covid-19-positivity [...] whereas, sore throat was associated with Covid-19-negativity. [...] Sore throat was associated with Covid-19-negativity (60% versus 32% in Covid-19-positive patients)".

This doesn't mean that COVID-19 patients who tested positive for the disease don't get a sore throat, as some of them do. It just means that having a sore throat doesn't mean that you have coronavirus, as it could mean many other things such as hayfever, or a common cold. If you do happen to have a sore throat, still, please seek medical advice from a professional as you could be at risk of spreading COVID-19 without even knowing it.