Scientists have found something very disturbing with the coronavirus

Every day scientists are finding more and more about the coronavirus, and what it's capable of. Some days we hear good news about vaccine progression, and some days we learn more about how hard the coronavirus is to kill.

Unfortunately, today is the latter of the two. A new study has been published in bioRxiv, and before I get into what the researchers did, I will say that the study is yet to be peer-reviewed. The results from the study could unlock some deeper understanding of just how strong the coronavirus is at a genetic level. French researchers from the Aix-Marseille University in southern France decided to see how high of a temperature the coronavirus could survive at.

The researchers injected a COVID-19 sample into African green monkey kidney cells. The cells were then separated into two tubes; one "clean" environment and on "dirty" environment. The "dirty" environment had animal proteins in it as well to simulate a real-life sample. The researchers then proceeded to heat up the vials to 60 degrees Celsius or 140 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour. What they found was that the virus in the "dirty" tube was able to survive the high temperatures and was even still able to replicate.

This way of killing a virus is quite common across all laboratories and was even reported to have killed Ebola. Researchers are still yet to know if a sample that has been heated up, and it's viral load reduced, could still infect new hosts. It is assumed that samples which have a more concentrated amount of COVID-19 will remain active and dangerous.

Researchers finally killed off the virus by raising it's temperature to 92 degrees Celsius, or 198 Fahrenheit, and leaving it at that temperature for 15 minutes. The idea behind this research is so that medical practitioners can implement the safest and successful ways to protect themselves from COVID-19.

