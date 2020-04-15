This drug is curing severe coronavirus COVID-19 cases and saving lives

As the coronavirus continues to rage on, doctors and healthcare workers around the world are looking for successful ways to treat the virus.

Luckily, doctors may think they have come across a new way that they can treat COVID-19 cases. On March 12th, 1996 Rose Bowl football star, Dr. Ryan Padgett from the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Seattle became a patient in his own hospital, contracting COVID-19. Padgett's lungs were failing him, which resulted in him having to be put on a ventilator. Five fays after he was put on a ventilator his kidneys begun to fail, which soon after was going to be his heart.

Padgett seemed to be developing cytokine storm, and colleagues gave him only a few days to live, but instead of letting him die they decided to test an experimental drug that changed everything. The drug is called Actemra, and was originally designed for rheumatoid arthritis, but in 2017 it was approved to treat cytokine storm. Cytokine storm is a phenomenon that happens when the immune system is fighting off a disease, and actually turns the immune system onto human body, eventuating in more damage over time. This is phenomenon can appear in cancer patients.

Padgett was on Actemra for four days, and after the fourth day his blood oxygen levels began to return to normal, and on March 23rd, Padgett, was taken off life support. Four days after that they removed Padgett's breathing tube, and then he was brought of his sedated coma. On April 5th he was discharged.

Padgett isn't the only patient that went from a severe case of COVID-19 to healthy, a 33-year-old woman who was also dealing with cytokine storm was given the same drug and was successfully treated.

Unfortunately, this drug can't be rolled out to all patients who have severe cases of COVID-19 as extensive research needs to be done first to ensure it's safe for everyone.

