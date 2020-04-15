This man received $8.2 million for his coronavirus stimulus check

At the moment, there are millions of people in American who are patiently awaiting their coronavirus stimulus checks, and most are checking their bank accounts frequently to see if it has gone through.

But imagine checking your account one morning and seeing millions of dollars? What about seeing multiple millions of dollars? Well, that's exactly what happened to Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter from Indiana. Calvin went to his local ATM to withdraw some cash and thought I'd be a good idea to check his balance, upon looking at his receipt that showed his balance shock fell over him. The receipt read that Calvin's account contained $8.2 million dollars.

Speaking to CNN, Calvin said that he waited over the weekend for the bank to open, and when he called the bank, he was slapped with the bad news. The $ 8.2 million dollars that was sitting in his account was removed, and the bank showed no record of it even being in there. Here's what Calvin had to say, "It kind of sucks. You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you're poor, you don't have anywhere else to go but up." What was left in his account was the $1,700 he was expecting from the government.

It's still unclear how the $8.2 million dollars arrived in Calvin's account, but since the bank says the money wasn't in there in the first place, then we can only assume that the ATM that Calvin was using was faulty. It's just strange that the money appeared to be in Calvin's account the same day the stimulus checks were rolled out.

