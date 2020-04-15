Here's how to make a coronavirus COVID-19 mask with household items

You can make your own coronavirus face mask out of simple household items, and it requires no sewing

Purchasing face masks right now is still quite difficult, and there is also the problem of leaving the face masks for healthcare professionals who need them more than we do.

So, how can we solve this problem? Simple, make your own mask, and here's how to do it. Raphaela Laurean took to her YouTube Channel with the above video detailing how people can create their own face mask without even needing to sew anything. It should be noted that homemade face masks won't be as effective as N95 face masks, but they will still do a good enough job if the user pairs it with good hygiene and correct social distancing practices.

So, how do you do it? First, you will need to assemble the items that the face mask requires. You will need MERV 13 Pleated Air Filter, Carbon Pad Charcoal Sheets for Air Filters, an old T-shirt or leggings, Maxi Pad or Sterile Gauze Pad, glue gun, and vinegar. If you are interested in checking out the process for building your own face mask, watch the above video. On a side note, the Surgeon General recently released a video on the CDC's YouTube Channel showcasing how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, check out that video here.

Full list of supplies:

Old T-shirt or leggings

MERV 13 Filter (to filter small particles)

Activated Carbon Sheet (to filter small particles and reduce odor)

Maxi Pad or Sterile Gauze Pad (to wick moisture away from your mouth)

Vinegar (to help kill bacteria and viruses)

Glue Gun and Glue Sticks

Last updated: Apr 15, 2020 at 01:29 am CDT