Coronavirus screening to increase by 10,000+ a day with this new test

The FDA has given emergency approval use to a new coronavirus test that might be a real breakthrough

Jak Connor | Apr 14, 2020 at 03:42 am CDT (1 min, 30 secs reading time)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorization for a new coronavirus test that could increase the screening process by 10,000 people.

Coronavirus screening to increase by 10,000+ a day with this new test 01 | TweakTown.com

The new way of testing consists of patients spitting into a cup, and has been developed by Rutgers University in New Jersey. This new way of testing people for COVID-19 doesn't rely on nose and throat swabs as most other tests do, and according to Dr. Tom Moore, a Wichita, Kansas, physician who spoke to CNBC, "The release of any reliable test, expanded capacity of tests or introduction of new tests ... will go a really long way toward curbing the pandemic".

Moore states that this new way of testing "may be a real breakthrough". The FDA's website states that this new way of testing has been given emergency approval, and Rutgers professor Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR, said, "It's a game-changer on three levels." The first being that this new way of testing will alleviate a global shortage of swabs and other equipment that is needed for the current way of testing.

Secondly, this way of testing will significantly reduce the reliance on personal protective equipment for sample collectors. Lastly, Brooks says that this new way of testing will also allow for more biological material to be collected, which will, in turn, increase the overall accuracy rates of the tests.

Results from saliva tests are "returning results in from 24 to 48 hours".

NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, fda.gov
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

