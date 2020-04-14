This coronavirus COVID-19 symptom can take years to leave your body

This specific coronavirus symptom could take days, weeks, months or even years to leave your body

As the coronavirus continues to spread, scientists from around the world have been looking for key symptoms in patients that indicate that the patient has COVID-19 and not a similar sickness. One of those symptoms is a loss of smell.

Scientists recently explained why some COVID-19 patients were experiencing a loss of sense of smell, and more recently, doctors have explained why some patients are still waiting for their sense of smell to return even after they have successfully recovered from COVID-19. Professor Steven Munger of the University of Florida's Center for Smell and Taste spoke to CNN and explained that sensory changes caused by a disease or illness could take quite a while to return back to normal.

Here's what Munger had to say, "What we've known for a long time is one of the major causes of smell loss are upper respiratory tract infections due to viruses - a common cold, influenza - a subset of people lose their sense of smell, most of them temporarily, but a small subset lose that smell permanently." Munger also explains that it's hard to say just how long recovered patients will have to wait for their sense of smell to return, "It might take days, it might take weeks, sometimes it even takes months to years on rare occasions. Sometimes it's gradual, sometimes it is all at once and we don't really know why that is."

Luckily, this symptom of the coronavirus isn't found in all patients, but those who are experiencing a loss of a sense of smell will have to just sit tightly and wait for the symptom to leave. Another symptom of the coronavirus is a loss of taste, and usually these symptoms go hand-in-hand.

