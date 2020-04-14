That coronavirus COVID-19 cure you heard about is killing people

Scientists are now reporting health complications for the use of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients

One of the very first drugs to be brought into the coronavirus cure spotlight was an old anti-malarial drug called hydroxychloroquine. Since then, the drug has been highlighted by President Trump and has gathered quite a lot of attention.

Unfortunately, President Trump shouldn't have promoted the drug without the scientific evidence to back it up, because now reports are coming out that the drug is being linked to extreme side effects in COVID-19 patients. French health officials are now reporting that hydroxychloroquine has been linked to as many as 43 cases of heart incidents in patients who are being treated for COVID-19, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg also states that France has recorded a total of 100 health incidents and four deaths linked to "experimental drugs for coronavirus patients since March 27". 82 of the health incidents were "serious" and linked to the use of hydroxychloroquine and HIV antivirals lopinavir-ritonavir. Brazillian researchers also conducted some tests on hydroxychloroquine and found higher dosages of hydroxychloroquine killed 11 patients.

Researchers in Brazil split a group of 81 patients into two groups. The first group was given 450mg of chloroquine twice a day for five days, and the second was given 600mg for 10 days. Researchers began to notice heart arrhythmias in the second group after the third day, and by the sixth day, 11 patients had died. This discovery halted the study, and as you can imagine, researchers stopped giving high dosages of hydroxychloroquine to patients.

To boil everything down, researchers and scientists still don't have enough evidence to suggest that hydroxychloroquine is a 'cure' for COVID-19. More research still needs to be done, and studies that have yielded successful results need to be peer-reviewed.

