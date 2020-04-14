Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Was the coronavirus made in a lab? Roughly 1 in 3 American's think so

A poll has revealed that around 1 in 3 American's believe that the coronavirus was made in a laboratory

Jak Connor | Apr 14, 2020 at 12:33 am CDT (2 mins, 19 secs reading time)

A new poll has suggested that around 1 in 3 American's believe that the now rampant coronavirus began its origin in a laboratory.

According to a new Pew Poll, around 30% of the American's who responded to the poll said they believe that coronavirus was manmade and created in a laboratory. Despite scientists determining that the virus occurred naturally, there is still a large portion of people who believe that that it was created in a laboratory. According to the Pew Research Center survey conducted from March 10 to 16, 2020, nearly three-in-ten (29%) American's who conducted the survey believe the virus was lab-created, whether it was intentional or not.

It should also be noted that the "plurality of Americans (43%) say the new coronavirus most likely came about naturally". The survey also revealed that around a quarter of adults (23%) believe that the virus was intentionally created, and lastly, 6% of survey participants said they aren't sure of where the virus came from. The survey also took into account the age of the participants and found that younger adults are more likely to say the virus was developed in a laboratory than older people.

Here are some dot points that have been taken from the Pew Research website:

  • Younger adults are more likely than older people to say the virus was developed in a lab. For example, about a third of adults ages 18 to 29 say the virus was developed in a lab (35%), compared with 21% of adults 65 and older. Nearly four-in-ten (39%) adults under 30 say it came about naturally, while 51% of those 65 and older say this.
  • Educational attainment is also a factor. Those with a bachelor's degree or more education are less likely than those with a high school diploma or less education to say the coronavirus was created in a lab (19% vs. 35%). A majority (61%) of those with at least a bachelor's degree say the virus came about naturally, compared with 31% of those with a high school diploma or less.
  • The belief that the coronavirus was created in a lab also is more prevalent among Hispanic and black Americans than among whites. About four-in-ten Hispanic adults (39%) say the virus was created in a lab. Among black adults, 34% say the same. Around a quarter of white adults (26%) say it was developed in a lab.
  • When it comes to political affiliation and ideology, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say the coronavirus was created in a lab (37% vs. 21%). About four-in-ten conservative Republicans say this (39%), the largest share of any ideological group.
NEWS SOURCE:pewresearch.org
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

