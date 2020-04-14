Was the coronavirus made in a lab? Roughly 1 in 3 American's think so

A poll has revealed that around 1 in 3 American's believe that the coronavirus was made in a laboratory

A new poll has suggested that around 1 in 3 American's believe that the now rampant coronavirus began its origin in a laboratory.

According to a new Pew Poll, around 30% of the American's who responded to the poll said they believe that coronavirus was manmade and created in a laboratory. Despite scientists determining that the virus occurred naturally, there is still a large portion of people who believe that that it was created in a laboratory. According to the Pew Research Center survey conducted from March 10 to 16, 2020, nearly three-in-ten (29%) American's who conducted the survey believe the virus was lab-created, whether it was intentional or not.

It should also be noted that the "plurality of Americans (43%) say the new coronavirus most likely came about naturally". The survey also revealed that around a quarter of adults (23%) believe that the virus was intentionally created, and lastly, 6% of survey participants said they aren't sure of where the virus came from. The survey also took into account the age of the participants and found that younger adults are more likely to say the virus was developed in a laboratory than older people.

