Top expert on coronavirus COVID-19 reveals when the US will reopen

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has said when the US will reopen

One of the leading experts on the coronavirus outbreak has said throughout an interview when the United States government will begin to reopen up parts of the country.

This expert on the outbreak is Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and also the high member of the White Houses coronavirus response team. During an interview, as seen in the above video, Fauci is asked when citizens can expect the government to ease up some of the restrictions, Fauci replied with restrictions will begin to ease as soon as May, but it won't happen all at once.

Fauci explains that it's extremely hard to make an estimation on when these ease of general restrictions will begin in May, as it will depend on your state, risk of a threat developing, and the current threat. Here's what he said, "We can look around and say, 'OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on?' If so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down."

It's going to be quite a while before things get back to normal in those states that have been hit quite hard by the coronavirus, but optimism is still good nonetheless. This is going to be a slow process overall, and everyone should be prepared to hunker down for quite a while.

