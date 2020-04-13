Here's China's big move to control the coronavirus COVID-19 narrative

China's governement is now in full control of what coronavirus research papers are published

Researchers around the world are all racing to develop as much coronavirus understanding as possible; this includes the scientists out of China. While this isn't surprising, what is surprising is that the Chinese government is now putting restrictions on what academic papers are published.

According to two Chinese universities who recently published online notices in regards to the Chinese government's changes (which have now been removed), the Chinese government has implemented a new policy that all academic papers regarding research on COVID-19 will be subjected to extra review before they are published online. This new policy includes and specify's that studies that concentrate on the origin of the virus will first need to be approved by government officials before being released.

One Chinese researcher who wished to remain anonymous spoke to CNN, saying "I think it is a coordinated effort from (the) Chinese government to control (the) narrative, and paint it as if the outbreak did not originate in China, and I don't think they will really tolerate any objective study to investigate the origination of this disease."

CNN says that the new directive which has been issued by the Ministry of Education's science and technology department states, "academic papers about tracing the origin of the virus must be strictly and tightly managed."

The process that academic papers will now have to go through is as follows; research papers are sent to education ministry's science and technology department, they are then forwarded to the task-force under the State Council for vetting, and if approved are then sent back to the universities for journal publishing. It should also be noted that other papers containing research on COVID-19 will be reviewed by university commitees and judged based on their "academic value", and whether the "timing for publishing" is right.

If you are interested in reading more on this topic, click this link here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

The human body fight: A video has been released showing exactly how the coronavirus kills you, more on that can be found here.

Protection - The Surgeon General has released a video showing you how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, find out how here.

Coronavirus killing drugs: A drug has been found that can remove any trace of the coronavirus in just 48 hours, read more on that here.

Coronavirus symptoms - An important early warning sign for the coronavirus has been found, discover what it is here.

Prevention: A coronavirus expert has revealed why soap is better at preventing you from contracting the the disease than hand sanitizer, read why here.

Masks: A study has shown that masks aren't an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, here's why.

New symptom: A new coronavirus symptom has been found by doctors, check out what it is here.

Airborne: Scientists have managed to be able to pinpoint just how far the coronavirus can travel in the air, more on that can be read here.