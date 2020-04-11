Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,558 Reviews & Articles | 60,106 News Posts

This map proves coronavirus is causing air pollution to drop in the US

NASA has released a map showing a massive reduction in air pollution in the US since the coronavirus

Jak Connor | Apr 11, 2020 at 01:35 am CDT (1 min, 27 secs reading time)

Since the coronavirus outbreak, it's hard to find some positive news, but today we have something great to talk about, and it's from NASA as well.

This map proves coronavirus is causing air pollution to drop in the US 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA has released some awesome satellite images that showcase a significant reduction in air pollution since the coronavirus outbreak. The satellite images concentrate on the Northeast United States and compare 2020 to previous years of air pollution. NASA explains on its website that this massive drop in air pollution nitrogen dioxide, which is primarily emitted from burning fossils fuels for general transportation and electricity generation.

The above image shows the average concentration of air pollution between March 2015-19. We can see that there is quite a lot of pollution centered around New York. In the entirety of this article, you will find the March 2020 satellite image, which shows the "lowest monthly atmospheric nitrogen dioxide levels of any March during the OMI data record, which spans 2005 to the present", NASA states.

This map proves coronavirus is causing air pollution to drop in the US 02 | TweakTown.com

NASA also states that the data indicates that nitrogen dioxide levels throughout March 2020 are about 30% lower on average from Washington, DC to Boston. This statistic is in comparison to the March average of 2015-2019. If you are interested in reading more on this subject, check out NASA's post here.

If you are interested to see how much air pollution dropped in China due to the coronavirus, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Choked: Life and Breath in the Age of Air Pollution

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$15.12
$15.12--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2020 at 8:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, nasa.gov
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.