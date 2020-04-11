Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,558 Reviews & Articles | 60,105 News Posts

Apple and Google will roll out new coronavirus spread tracking system

Apple and Google are going to use bluetooth to track the spread of the coronavirus through their users

Jak Connor | Apr 11, 2020 at 01:09 am CDT (0 mins, 58 secs reading time)

Google and Apple have announced a new coronavirus tracking system, and it will be rolled out to both Android and iOS users.

Apple and Google will roll out new coronavirus spread tracking system 01 | TweakTown.com

A newly released white paper, has detailed that both Google and Apple will be building a new coronavirus tracking system that will use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) transmissions to allow users to voluntarily flag if they have contracted the coronavirus. This data will then be shared with approved apps from health organizations. The new system will also alert users if they have come into close contact with someone who has contracted the virus.

Apple and Google plan on rolling out its iOS and Android API's this May, so that apps designed by health authorities can implement their services into it. Both Apple and Google eventually plan on baking this service into their underlying operating system as an option that will become available to everyone using iOS or Android. An example of how the tracking system works can be seen in the above image. It should also be noted that Google and Apple will still be protecting the privacy of users by having users' keys change every 15 minutes.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US (SM-G981UZAAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$799.99
$799.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2020 at 8:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.