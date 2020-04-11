Facebook's misinformation AI has failed to stop fake coronavirus news

For some time now, we have known that Facebook is taking an aggressive stance towards misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, but what if that stance has been letting misinformation run wild and free this whole time?

A new report has come out on Consumer Reports, where a journalist decided to test Facebook's misinformation AI that regulates the content posted to the platform. Facebook has said that any content that evokes fear into the public, or "create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention" will be removed. Facebook's AI also is designed to remove any misinformation surrounding the coronavirus; this includes advertisements.

The journalist from Consumer Reports decided to test this AI to see what they could get past it. Unfortunately, all of the ads that were specifically designed to trigger the AI's misinformation barrier managed to slip through its cracks. The AI isn't picking up on every piece of misinformation, as ads that were promoting the coronavirus was a hoax, social distancing is fake, and drinking bleach kills coronavirus all were approved by Facebook's algorithm.

Here are some examples of what got through Facebook's misinformation AI:

It should be noted that all of these ads were canceled before going live, but they still underwent Facebook's review process to establish their legitimacy.