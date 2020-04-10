Scientists warn of a severe risk factor that impacts coronavirus cases

An expert has announced a new risk factor that can severely impact coronavirus cases. This risk factor is also quite common throughout the United States.

According to a new report from Reuters, France's top epidemiologist has said that obesity can play a key role in coronavirus cases, and can even severely impact the outcome of whether or not the patient successfully recovers. Professor Jean-Francois Delfraissy told franceinfo radio, "This virus is terrible, it can hit young people, in particular obese young people. Those who are overweight really need to be careful".

The United States is well known for having a problem with obesity, which is why Delfraissy stresses that it's important that the public knows that obese people are going to have a harder time recovering if they become infected with the coronavirus. "That is why we're worried about our friends in America, where the problem of obesity is well known and where they will probably have the most problems because of obesity." said Delfraissy.

While Delfraissy doesn't give any statistics related to obesity and the coronavirus, Reuters does report that obesity has been commonly cited as a possible explanation as to why fatalities rates are higher on average in New Orleans and Mexico.