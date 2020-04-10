Coronavirus COVID-19 will change global greeting forever, here's how

Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that one custom will have to be broken after we get over the coronavirus

Right now, it's hard to think what the world will look like once we have globally overcome the coronavirus, but one thing is for sure - it will never the same again.

One of the main things that will change is how the medical systems prepare for future epidemics at this scale, and another thing that will change is how humans greet each other. The later of the two will most likely be the most difficult one for normal people to change, as we have become ingrained in certain customs that show our appreciation towards greeting someone. One of these customs, which is almost globally accepted, is handshakes.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the public face of the Trump Administration's response to the coronavirus, "As a society, just forget about shaking hands." Fauci explains that his recommendation in a post-coronavirus world is, "We don't need to shake hands. We've got to break that custom. Because as a matter of fact, that is one of the major ways you can transmit a respiratory-borne illness." It will be interesting to see whether or not globally, we make an effort to throw out the custom of handshakes, and if this official recommendation will impact society's standard in a post-coronavirus world.

