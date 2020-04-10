Here's how you can catch coronavirus COVID-19 outside while exercising

Scientists have shown how easy it is to catch coronavirus through the air while outside exercising

Every day scientists around the world are finding more and more about the coronavirus and how it spreads. Today, scientists have proven it's alarmingly easy to catch the coronavirus outside while you are exercising.

A new paper has been published by a team of researchers from the Netherlands and Belgium. This study has examined the effectiveness of social distancing in outdoor environments, and surprisingly new measures might have to be put into place. The study found that the current '6 feet' rule might not necessarily be enough to stem the spread of the coronavirus while outdoors and exercising, as the coronavirus can be easily spread through the air.

Due to people breathing heavily while they are outdoors exercising and possibly sneezing and coughing more often, there's an increased chance in COVID-19 infected particles being passed onto an unsuspecting person following closely behind someone. Scientists ran simulations with virtual exercisers traveling behind one another. The computer tracked the airstream around each of the exercises and found that people will have to take increased measures of separation from each other, depending on the exercise.

The simulation data indicated that if an individual is walking outside, the person behind them should maintain a constant four meters of 13 feet of separation. For individuals running and bike riders, individuals should maintain a constant 10 meters or 33 feet of separation. Bike riders that are traveling fast should try and extend that separation measurement to 20 meters or 66 feet. It should also be noted that avoiding a direct path behind the person in front of you is a vital factor and should be done with these new outside social distancing measurements simultaneously.

