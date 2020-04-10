CDC has retracted dosage info for this coronavirus COVID-19 treatment

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed a bunch of strange information that was aimed at guiding doctors to administrate hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine correctly to COVID-19 patients.

According to a new report by Reuters, the CDC had published dosage information for two antimalarial drugs, hydroxychloroquine, and chloroquine. This dosage information was based on unattributed anecdotal evidence, rather than peer-reviewed studies. The information was posted under the CDC webpage, 'Information for Clinicians on Therapeutic Options for Patients with COVID-19', and here's what it said, "Although optimal dosing and duration of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 are unknown, some U.S. clinicians have reported anecdotally" on several ways to prescribe the medication.

Dr. Lynn Goldman, dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, commented on the published information, saying, "Why would CDC be publishing anecdotes? That doesn't make sense. This is very unusual."

Dr. Goldman wasn't the only medical professional that commented on the published information, Mayo Clinic cardiologist and director of Windland Smith Rice Genetic Heart Rhythm Clinic Dr. Michael Ackerman said, "What disturbed me the most was when I was seeing not political officials say these medications are safe but seeing on the news cardiologists and infectious disease specialists say [hydroxichloroquine] is completely safe without even mentioning this rare side effect."

Now, the CDC has redacted that information and replaced the first sentence on the website with this; "There are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19." The CDC also updated its guidance information on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, saying, "Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials" to be used on COVID-19 patients.

Reuters states that the CDC didn't immediately respond to why they removed the original guidance information, but Reuters does say that the CDC "crafted the guidance for doctors at the request of a coronavirus task force, which urged prompt action.".

