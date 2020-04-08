Here is the COVID-19 coronavirus Achilles heel, says experts

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Researchers may have found the Achilles heel for COVID-19 coronavirus, could help with vaccine development

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 8, 2020

The world is scrambling to find the magic bullet for COVID-19 coronavirus, and it seems that researchers may have just found what they're describing as the Achilles heel of COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement from Scripps Research, researchers said that they have found a specific portion of COVID-19 that could be targeted with vaccines after the team mapped a human antibody's interaction with SARS-CoV-2 at "near-atomic-scale resolution". The antibody itself was secured from a SARS patient from many years ago, but it also reacts to SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Ian Wilson, the study's lead author, said in a statement: "The knowledge of conserved sites like this can aid in structure-based design of vaccines and therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2, and these would also protect against other coronaviruses-including those that may emerge in the future".

Meng Yuan, Wilson's colleague, said in a statement: "We found that this (spot) is usually hidden inside the virus, and only exposed when that part of the virus changes its structure, as it would in natural infection".

NEWS SOURCES:sandiegouniontribune.com, media.wired.com
