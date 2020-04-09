Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
17-year-old built coronavirus tracking site, denies $8 million ad deal

A 17-year-old boy created a coronavirus tracking website that gained 350 million visitors

Jak Connor | Apr 9, 2020 at 02:41 am CDT (3 mins, 23 secs reading time)

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, many of those who are on the internet are googling trackers to find out how many cases/deaths there are.

One of the websites that some of you have have come across is nCoV2019.live. This website was created by 17-year-old Avi Schiffmann, as he noticed that at the start of the pandemic finding a unified tracker that contained all of the relative numbers such as total number of global cases, deaths, serious cases, total recovered and more.

Avi took the data set from Chinese websites and added them to a much larger data set, and basically did this same thing for every country. Once that was done, Avi had created a unified coronavirus-tracking website that has amassed a staggering 350 million visitors in total. Avi says that each day the website has about 30 million people on it checking the statistics. In the above video, Nathalie Acher, Avi's mother, explains that Avi was offered an $8 million advertising deal, but she says that Avi turned them down.

Avi explains that "I think it's a lot easier for me to turn down things like that just because I don't care that much about making so much money. I feel like as an adult, oh yeah, I'll just retire now but I don't want to retire at 17. I mean, half the stuff I did on this website I didn't even know before I started."

Avi continues and says, "But I think one of the big things about my website is that not that it's very hard to program, but that I took the initiative to make this, when nobody was talking about this. I hope that what i created inspires a lot of young people to find ways they can help."

