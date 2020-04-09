Learn this breathing technique to reduce coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms

Doctors have released a video that shows you how to reduce coronavirus symptoms by breathing

If you have unfortunately been infected with the coronavirus and you are self-isolating, it's important to be doing the right things to take care of your body throughout its healing process.

Doctors from the Queen's Hospital in the UK have released a video showing how coronavirus patients can use a specific breathing technique to reduce their coronavirus symptoms. The video has been uploaded to YouTube and shows Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi demonstrating the technique, and he explains, "Once you have an active infection, you need to be getting a good amount of air into the base of your lungs."

Mushi also brings awareness to the fact that lying down on your back for long periods of time increases the risk of patients developing pneumonia, as it traps mucus deep in the lungs. This breathing technique is designed to stop the mucus from being trapped and ultimately help keep the lungs clear.

Here's the technique for those who don't want to watch the video:

Take a deep breath Hold that breath in for 5 seconds Do this 6 times On the 6th breath do a big cough (covering your mouth) Proceed to lay down on your stomach taking slightly deeper breaths than normal for 10 minutes Perform this whole exercise twice, totaling two cycles.

