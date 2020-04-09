A new coronavirus COVID-19 symptom has been found, here's what it is

Doctors have indentified a new coronavirus symptom that has been added to the list of screening list

By now, you have most likely heard what the coronavirus symptoms are, but everyday new knowledge is discovered about how the virus works, and sometimes more symptoms are discovered.

The French National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists (SNDV) organization has posted some recent findings that indicate that skin-related pigmentation is a common symptom throughout coronavirus patients. These types of pigmentation include pseudo-frostbite, hives, and persistent redness, according to Le Figaro. The doctors also noticed that the red spots on the skin can be quite painful for patients as well.

The SNDV organization recently posted a press release, stating "Analysis of the many cases reported to SNDV shows that these manifestations can be associated" with COVID-19, and that "We are alerting the public and the medical profession in order to detect these potentially contagious patients as quickly as possible". Every day we are learning more about coronavirus cases, and since this new symptom has now been added to screening lists, be sure to contact a health professional in the event of you experiencing it.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

The human body fight: A video has been released showing exactly how the coronavirus kills you, more on that can be found here.

Protection - The Surgeon General has released a video showing you how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, find out how here.

Coronavirus killing drugs: A drug has been found that can remove any trace of the coronavirus in just 48 hours, read more on that here.

Coronavirus symptoms - An important early warning sign for the coronavirus has been found, discover what it is here.

Prevention: A coronavirus expert has revealed why soap is better at preventing you from contracting the the disease than hand sanitizer, read why here.

Masks: A study has shown that masks aren't an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, here's why.