Coronavirus COVID-19 'game-changer' drug is here, and it's working

A coronavirus 'game-changer' drug is currently being worked on, and it's already curing COVID-19 patients

Scientists globally are currently scrambling to create a vaccine for the coronavirus, but until everyone receives a dose, researchers are looking for ways to cure the virus and ultimately stop the spread.

Realistically, a vaccine for the coronavirus is most likely going to be around 18 months away, which means a way to stop the spread, and cure already infected patients need to be developed. Doctors and researchers have what has been called a "game-changer" drug, and it's not new either, it's been around for quite some time. This new cure stems from coronavirus patients who have entirely recovered from the disease; doctors are using their blood and redistributing it out to new patients.

Inside the blood of a cured coronavirus patient are antibodies that have battled the coronavirus and succeeded. Doctors are hoping these antibodies can be shared with new patients, which will then result in the disease being cured, or at least the recovery time shortened considerably. This process is called a blood plasma donation, and at the moment, doctors have already treated more than 20 patients at Mount Sinai's School of Medicine.

While this new way of curing the disease until a vaccine is developed sounds incredible, there is a slight problem - it can't be developed fast enough. Mount Sinai put out a call for volunteers, and more than 10,000 people put their hands up, but unfortunately, not all of those people had the disease, so not a lot of donations could be made.

People who have successfully recovered from the disease should really consider locating a plasma donation program and finding out whether or not they can donate some of their blood. This blood could save the lives of many others while a vaccine is being developed.

