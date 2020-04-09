This new coronavirus COVID-19 symptom is confusing many doctors

Doctors have scanned coronavirus COVID-19 patients lungs are now more confused than they were before

In most severe cases of coronavirus COVID-19 patients' lungs are hit hard by the virus, and most of the time result in the patient developing pneumonia.

In an effort to get ahead of pneumonia being developed, healthcare professionals scan the lungs to see if the patient will require breath assistance with a ventilator. In a significant number of coronavirus cases, doctors also notice that patients have low oxygen levels. This symptom is why doctors examine the lungs to see if pneumonia is developing, but recent research has added a new level of confusion.

Some patients who have been admitted to hospital and have been recorded down for having low oxygen levels have shown no signs of breathing impairment via their lungs. Dr. Todd Bull, director for the Center of Lungs and Breathing at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, says, "A whole bunch of these patients really have low oxygen, but their lungs don't look all that bad." So how can this be happening?

According to Dr. Luciano Gattinoni of the University of Gottingen in Germany, the coronavirus is actually targeting the blood vessels in the lungs, thus causing the low oxygen levels in the blood. When the lungs experience damage, certain areas of the lungs begin to shut down, the blood is then diverted to the other healthy areas of the lungs to maintain blood-oxygen levels.

Dr. Gattinoni believes that in coronavirus patients' lungs, blood isn't being diverted to these healthy parts, and instead, the damaged parts of the lungs are still receiving blood, which means that when scanned, they appear to be working just fine. It should be noted that this new coronavirus symptom hasn't yet been proven by doctors as more research is needed to be done before conclusive results are published.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

