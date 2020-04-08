Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PC conquers Witcher 3 sales, but Switch is heating up fast

The Witcher 3's Switch port helps spike CDPR's earnings by 44% year-over-year

Derek Strickland | Apr 8, 2020 at 03:31 pm CDT (1 min, 8 secs reading time)

The Witcher 3 has sold roughly 28 million copies worldwide since 2015, and its Switch port is coming out swinging.

CD Projekt RED just announced its 2019 earnings report and showed a surprising sales spike for its RPG magnum opus. Thanks to some clever pixel-counting from Twitter sleuth DarkDetectiveNL, we have an idea how much Witcher 3 has sold on each platform. The White Wolf only just slashed onto Nintendo Switch last October, but the Switcher has sold roughly 700,000 copies to date.

PC conquers Witcher 3 sales, but Switch is heating up fast

PC still leads with a healthy 12 million cumulative sales, and PS4 is in second place with 10 million, which is to be expected given its massive 108 million-strong install base. Xbox One lags at 4.3 million, and the Switch is heating up with roughly 700K copies.

CD Projekt RED's total revenues for 2019 were up a huge 44% to 521 million zloty, and CFO Piotr Nielubowicz attributes this spike to the "excellent sales of The Witcher 3, including the Switch release."

The Witcher 3 is still a sales revenue monster that delivers time and time again, and the entire series has generated over 33 million sales as of March 2018. That value is likely quite higher today.

Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

