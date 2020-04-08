PC conquers Witcher 3 sales, but Switch is heating up fast
The Witcher 3's Switch port helps spike CDPR's earnings by 44% year-over-year
The Witcher 3 has sold roughly 28 million copies worldwide since 2015, and its Switch port is coming out swinging.
CD Projekt RED just announced its 2019 earnings report and showed a surprising sales spike for its RPG magnum opus. Thanks to some clever pixel-counting from Twitter sleuth DarkDetectiveNL, we have an idea how much Witcher 3 has sold on each platform. The White Wolf only just slashed onto Nintendo Switch last October, but the Switcher has sold roughly 700,000 copies to date.
PC still leads with a healthy 12 million cumulative sales, and PS4 is in second place with 10 million, which is to be expected given its massive 108 million-strong install base. Xbox One lags at 4.3 million, and the Switch is heating up with roughly 700K copies.
CD Projekt RED's total revenues for 2019 were up a huge 44% to 521 million zloty, and CFO Piotr Nielubowicz attributes this spike to the "excellent sales of The Witcher 3, including the Switch release."
The Witcher 3 is still a sales revenue monster that delivers time and time again, and the entire series has generated over 33 million sales as of March 2018. That value is likely quite higher today.
